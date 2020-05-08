Southport police to host parade for South Brunswick High graduates

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Seniors at South Brunswick don’t know if they’ll get the traditional graduation ceremony they had hoped for, but they’re going to be given a special salute by Southport’s police department.
"We will have a parade next Friday starting at 6:30 p.m.," says Chief Todd Coring.
The parade will start at Smithville Ball Park on Hwy 133.
"We'll parade to South Brunswick High School, make a loop and then back to Southport down Howe Street to the Water front park," Chief Coring says. "Parents will line the street as we escort the senior class."
Over 280 photos of South Brunswick High School line the riverfront now on Garrison lawn. The principal and staff at the school placed them out Friday morning.
Plans for a formal graduation ceremony are being discussed but nothing has been finalized.
