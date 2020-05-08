“Sea of Blue” along Cape Fear River honors South Brunswick High graduates

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The class of 2020 at South Brunswick High School are being honored along the Cape Fear River in Southport. Friday morning, the staff at the school assembled a display of the graduates pictures along the riverfront on the Garrison lawn.
Southport’s police chief, Todd Coring shared a photo of the display with WECT and posted it on the department’s Facebook page. Officers were there when the staff showed up to put out the signs.
“We were happy to support South Brunswick High, principal Chip Hodges and the staff who pulled together to get those out in light of everything that’s happened this year,” says Major Tony Burke of the Southport Police Department.
Over 280 photos are on display.
“We anticipate family members getting out to take pictures with their graduates so we just ask everyone to be respectful,” Burke says.
Plans are in the works for a graduation ceremony but no specific details have been released. According to the school’s website, there will be a mix of in-person and video presentations to continue practicing social distancing. The website also states a ceremony could take place in late May.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.