LIVE: Pender sheriff, DA to address investigation into armed group allegedly terrorizing family

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler and District Attorney Ben David are expected to hold a news conference to address the investigation into a family’s claim that they were “terrorized” by a large group of people, including an off-duty member of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, this past weekend.
The news conference is expected to take place around 4 p.m. and can be viewed in this story or on WECT’s Facebook page.
In a letter addressed to David, attorney James Lea claims that an armed group of people, all white, knocked on the door of the home of Monica Shepard late Sunday night. She was asleep, but her son, Dameon, a high school senior, was awake and playing video games and answered the door.
Lea says the group demanded to know information about a young missing girl. The group was apparently looking for an individual named Josiah, who lived next door to the Shepards but left that neighborhood a month earlier.
Lea says Dameon identified himself by name several times, but the group continued to press for information that he did not have.
Among the people on the Shepard’s porch demanding answers was a person carrying an assault weapon and another with a shotgun, Lea wrote in the letter.
Also part of the group was an off-duty member of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Lea says Deputy J.T. Kita, who works in the detention division, was in uniform and armed.
When Dameon attempted to shut the door after telling the group who he was, Lea says the New Hanover County deputy stuck his foot in the door and demanded to come inside.
Shepard woke up during this commotion and also tried to get the group to leave her property, indicating the person they were looking for did not live there. Once again, according to Lea, the group continued to question the Shepards, demanding to come inside. The deputy also blocked Shepard from closing her door.
Lea says at some point the group realized they were at the wrong residence and started disbanding, but by that time the Pender County Sheriff’s Office was called to the disturbance.
