Pair accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Pender Correctional

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A man and a woman from Wilmington are accused of trying to smuggle illegal narcotics into the Pender Correctional Facility.
According to a news release, officers with the Burgaw Police Department had been working alongside agents from the N.C. Division of Adult Corrections Intelligence and Special Operations unit to investigate subjects who were reportedly bring drugs into the prison.
After a two-week investigation, law enforcement arrested Keifer Hayden Mayo, 26, and Tiffany Marie Weimer, 24, both from Wilmington, on Thursday.
Both were charged with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Schedule III CS (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance on Prison/Jail Premises (Felony)
- Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule III CS (Felony)
- Sell/Deliver Schedule III CS (Felony)
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III (Felony)
- Conspiracy to Traffic Opium or Heroin (Felony)
Mayo received a $175,000 bond while Weimer was given a $95,000 bond. They’re both scheduled to make their first court appearances on Monday.
The Burgaw Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.