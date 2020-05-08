One person killed in head-on collision in Brunswick County Thursday morning

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person was killed in a head-on collision in Brunswick County Thursday morning.
According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Bluebanks Loop Road near the Northwest community.
Troopers say a red Honda passenger car was traveling north on Bluebanks Loop Road when it crossed the center line and struck a white GMC SUV head-on.
The driver of the Honda, identified as 19-year-old Kenneth Benson of Kelly, died at the scene. The driver of the GMC, identified as 43-year-old Laranda Gokel of Leland, was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. Her current condition is not known.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and there were no passengers in either vehicle.
Speed is not a factor in the collision. Impairment is being investigated.
