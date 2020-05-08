NN: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ NN Inc. (NNBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $248.2 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $5.96. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.
The industrial parts maker posted revenue of $199.7 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2.73. A year ago, they were trading at $9.12.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NNBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NNBR