Mayfaire Town Center and Independence Mall are set to reopen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 Phase 1 began at 5 p.m. leading to Mayfaire Town Center opening Saturday at 11 a.m. and Independence Mall following suit, Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Some of the restrictions imposed by Governor Roy Cooper to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina were lifted at 5 p.m. Friday, May 8 allowing retail stores to open.
Management at Mayfaire Town Center and Independence Mall are closely monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are following guidelines for social distancing and increased hygiene practices.
Additional measures taken by management at Mayfaire Town Center include requiring management staff, vendors and contractors to wear masks while in common areas where other people are present, encouraging retailers to provide employees with masks and placing hand sanitizer units throughout the property.
All high-traffic common areas and all touch points will be cleaned and sanitized regularly, and each business has to follow applicable guidelines with respect to sanitizing, occupancy and social distancing.
Areas that will remain closed include restaurant seating areas, children’s play areas, common gathering spaces, drinking fountains and fitting rooms.
At both Mayfaire Town Center and Independence Mall, gatherings of 10 or more people will be prohibited.
Open hours for Mayfaire from May 9 will be Mon – Sat, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.
Independence Mall opens Tuesday May 12 and open hours will be Mon-Fri, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.