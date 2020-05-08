LIVE: Mayor Saffo expected to announce changes to Wilmington’s State of Emergency

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo is expected to hold a press conference Friday morning to announce the changes the City will make to the State of Emergency Declaration.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order earlier this week that will move the state into “phase one” of reopening starting May 8 at 5 p.m.
Phase one removes the distinction between essential and non-essential businesses and allows retail businesses to open at 50 percent capacity while observing physical distancing guidelines, extra cleaning protocols and screening employees.
The order allows people to leave their homes for commercial activity at any business that is open. Certain businesses remain closed, including bars, personal care businesses, entertainment venues, and gyms. Restaurants may only continue to serve customers for drive-through, take out and delivery.
“This is our first step forward on the path to normalcy, but that doesn’t mean we should stop social distancing or washing our hands (please, please continue to wash your hands even after this pandemic ends!)” the City of Wilmington posted on Facebook. “We must stay vigilant as we continue this fight against COVID-19.”
