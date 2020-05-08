Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Officials said a former South Carolina high school teacher who was accused of killing his wife died of a heart attack after being released from jail on bond. Officials on Wednesday released the cause of death of James Stanton Yarborough, who died last week. An incident report said Yarborough was found by a family friend who was acting as his caretaker. Police said no signs of foul play were found. Yarborough reported his wife missing in September. Her body was later found in a wooded area. Yarborough faced several charges including murder. He was released on bond in November and placed on house arrest. He was formerly the principal at Summerville High School.