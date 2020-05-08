First Alert Forecast: windy front to deliver extraordinarily cool weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! After an unseasonably cool Thursday, another cold front is poised to bring a wintry smack to the Cape Fear Region Mother’s Day weekend. Let me take you through it…
Friday: Just ahead of the cold front, warmish southwest winds will gust at an aggressive 30 mph at times and help temperatures to afternoon highs mainly in the middle and upper 70s. This under a mix of sun and increasing clouds…
Friday night: Along the cold front, a broken line of gusty rainclouds could deliver an evening downpour or thunderclap to a few locations. Otherwise, expect clearing skies and chillier winds to develop late with low temperatures in the 40s…
Saturday: Behind the departed cold front, brilliant sunshine will develop and do its best to boost temperatures. But, brisk northwest winds will favor more of a February feel with afternoon readings recovering only to the 50s and 60s…
Saturday night: Provided clear skies and settling winds, expect temperatures to drop fast and far. The record low for May 10, 42, set in 1977, will be challenged if not broken, and a few outlying areas may even harbor a little nonkilling frost!
Mother’s Day Sunday: Sunshine and light southeast breezes ought to help temperatures recover nicely to afternoon highs within a few degrees of 70.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or a ten-day forecast for any spot you choose on your WECT Weather App!
