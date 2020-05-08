Minor fire at fast food restaurant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews were on the roof of the Hardee’s fast food restaurant at 2518 Carolina Beach Road.
The WECT photographer on the scene saw smoke filling the building. Police and fire crews are on the scene
According to officials on scene, the air conditioning unit on top of the building was the problem a belt on the unit jammed. The fire department turned off power to the unit.
Chief Fix with Wilmington Fire Department says employees working early this morning saw the smoke in the building, called 911 and evacuated. The heating and air unit on the roof burned up.
There are no reports of injuries.
Hardee’s is still expected to open.
