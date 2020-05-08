Evansville man searching for late mother’s stolen ashes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 2020 has been a difficult year for most, but especially Jeff Hamm.
Recently laid off due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Hamm encountered more bad luck when he dropped his truck off for maintenance recently.
“I texted him and I got a text back that said, ‘Hey man, it’s not good, your truck got broken into over the weekend.’”
Among the numerous valuables taken from the vehicle - the ashes of his late mother, Bridgette.
“I went through where I keep my mom’s ashes right there in my back seat and they were just gone," Hamm said. "It just hit me, I broke down – I didn’t know what else to do.”
He immediately sprung into action, filing a police report and turning to social media.
“It’s going pretty viral, but it’s not really making an impact that I know of yet," Hamm said. "I don’t know if someone, they’re planning to turn it in or something. The main thing that I really want to get around is, ‘Hey man, I get it, you probably know what you have.’ Understand that there are plenty of mailboxes around Evansville, around Newburgh, those little blue boxes, just put it in there. No one’s going to know, you’re not going get in trouble. I just want my mother back.”
Now having lost their mother not once, but twice.
“She had a laugh that was just amazing," Liz Hamm, Jeff’s sister said. "She also had a smile that could light up a room. She always put everybody before herself.”
“Her and I - we’ve been through the works," Jeff said. “Grew up homeless, started from nothing, finally got a career, got on track and she is my absolute role model. She’s my best friend.”
The loss of their mother still fresh for Jeff and Liz, and the plans they had to remember her by are now unfinished, as they await the hopeful return of her ashes.
“It’s like we’re living the nightmare all over again," Liz said. "Like we’re getting that same phone call that she’s not breathing, that she’s taken her last breath. What do you do? We can’t see her, we can’t hear from her and now we can’t even – we had plans for her ashes and now we don’t even got that anymore. They took everything.”
“Mother’s Day is coming up, I had like so many plans for those ashes and I can’t even do it now," Jeff said. "I have nothing to remember my mom by in that aspect of life. It’s devastating. I just lost her a little over four months ago and now I’m losing her again, and I just want to catch a break. I want to be able to be happy. She was my best friend, man. I want my best friend back.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.