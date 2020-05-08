Downtown Sundown concerts delayed, organizers hopeful for mid-season return

“What we have done a WDI, Inc. is to do everything we can behind the scenes to be ready to go if the order is allowed to have gatherings of this kind of size,” said Ed Wolverton, president of Wilmington Downtown, Inc. “We do have bands that are tentatively booked, we have the space that’s been rented, we have made provisions for most of our vendors to be ready to go. If there is an order that allows gatherings of a particular size, then we could conceivably wrap those up sometime this season.”