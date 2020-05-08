CFCC to use a non-punitive grading policy for the disrupted spring semester

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced Friday it is going to use a non-punitive grading policy for the spring semester, since it was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The new grading policy means there will be no F grades assigned for 16 week, 12 week and the second mini session of classes. The grades for the first mini session of classes will stay.
If you just stopped participating in the class during this time or were failing during this time, you will get a grade of WE. Students who earned a D grade can request to change that to a WE, but have to do so by the first of June. If the class is listed as a WE, it will not count towards prerequisite or program requirements.
If you finished the class with a C, B or A, you will get that grade for the end of the term.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.