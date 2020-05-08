Business owners hope open beaches bring back visitors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People walking on the beach is a great sight for Jeanie Shaffer the owner of Latella Gelato on the Carolina Beach boardwalk.
Shaffer hopes that easing restrictions and opening beaches will bring back visitors and business.
“We have our fingers crossed that we will have a lot of folks come back and support us,” said Shaffer. “All the local businesses on the boardwalk are hoping that rentals and stuff like that will see an uptick in comparison to where we were last month.”
Business in March and April was terrible for Carolina Smokehouse owner, Rob Williams. And with many upcoming events canceled on the island, he’s not sure if it will be as busy as a typical summer.
“The weekly Thursday night fireworks they aren't going to happen,” said Williams. “It will be the Fourth of July and hopefully, Memorial Day. It won't be every Thursday like it was. That takes a lot away from us. I think it's going to be a whole different ballgame once we get back.”
Work is still being done on the Cross-Eyed Crab Bar and Grill, and its opening has been delayed because of the coronavirus.
“We were planning on being open Memorial Day weekend,” said owner Karla Slocum. “And now, because of issues with New Hanover County and trying to get inspections and things, everything is delayed. Everything's working on a little bit of a delayed schedule.”
Slocum hopes to be open sometime in June.
