Beaches to reopen - here is what you can do

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
Pender County
Topsail Beach-No restrictions on beaches. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people
Surf City-No restrictions on beaches. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people
Brunswick County
Holden Beach-No restrictions on beaches. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people
Ocean Isle Beach-No restrictions on beaches. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people
Oak Island-Walking, jogging, swimming, biking, fishing and surfing/water sports. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people
Caswell Beach-Walking, jogging, swimming, biking, fishing and surfing/water sports. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people
New Hanover
Wrightsville Beach-4 public parking lots. Walking, jogging, swimming, and surfing/water sports. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people
Carolina Beach-Lifted all restrictions on beaches. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people
Kure Beach-Lifted all restrictions on beaches. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.