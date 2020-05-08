Beaches to reopen - here is what you can do

By WECT Staff | May 8, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 4:14 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -

Pender County

Topsail Beach-No restrictions on beaches. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people

Surf City-No restrictions on beaches. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people

Brunswick County

Holden Beach-No restrictions on beaches. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people

Ocean Isle Beach-No restrictions on beaches. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people

Oak Island-Walking, jogging, swimming, biking, fishing and surfing/water sports. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people

Caswell Beach-Walking, jogging, swimming, biking, fishing and surfing/water sports. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people

New Hanover

Wrightsville Beach-4 public parking lots. Walking, jogging, swimming, and surfing/water sports. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people

Carolina Beach-Lifted all restrictions on beaches. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people

Kure Beach-Lifted all restrictions on beaches. Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people

