Beach parking, short-term rentals set to open in North Topsail Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Topsail Beach plans to reopen public parking lots as of 7:00am on Friday, May 8th.
According to a post on the town’s Facebook page, North Topsail Beach Mayor Joann McDermon has decided to amend the town’s State of Emergency which will allow the lots to reopen. Short-term rentals will also resume on Saturday, May 9th.
County-owned Beach Access 1 at 1795 New River Inlet Road and Beach Access 2 at 2950 Island Drive will also be open from 8am until 8pm daily.
According to a press release, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners are “pleased to promote free parking at all of the County-owned parking facilities in North Topsail Beach.”
