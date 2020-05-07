WPD: Man wanted on felonies cut off ankle monitor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to track down a man wanted on felony charges.
According to a Facebook post, Mikahal Nonty Walls, 24, was last seen on April 21 in the area of I-40 and Gordon Road, where he cut off his ankle monitor.
Walls currently has two outstanding felony warrants.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
