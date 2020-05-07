Two new deaths related to coronavirus reported in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people died Thursday morning in Columbus County due to COVID-19, increasing the number of people who have died due to the virus to 13 in the southeastern North Carolina community.
The latest fatalities involved people who were hospitalized. They were previously identified in the county’s numbers.
There are also five new cases of coronavirus to report in Columbus County. To date, 189 people have contracted COVID-19 in Columbus County. 26 people have completely recovered from the virus.
The new cases reported to the county include three connections to positive family members, one work-related case and another unidentified case.
