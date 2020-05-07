Pender County Schools graduation plan is taking shape

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools (PCS) has created a detailed plan to give seniors the maximum traditional graduation experience possible while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines provided by the state.
Because of restrictions on large social gatherings imposed by Governor Roy Cooper, traditional graduation ceremonies were not feasible this year so PCS had to get creative.
PCS reviewed guidelines provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and collaborated with school nurses, school representatives, contractors and photographers to consider all the options and create a plan.
Parents are asked to review the plan released today and give feedback by 5 p.m. Sunday, May 10.
“This is what's in place for a guaranteed celebration and when restrictions are lifted, we will look into holding a traditional ceremony for all four PCS schools,” said Alex Riley, Marketing and Communications coordinator for PCS in an email.
The ceremonies will take place in each high school’s gym or auditorium and the dates for each school’s graduation are as follows:
- Heide Trask High: May 18-19
- Pender Early College (at Heide Trask High):
- May 20 Topsail High: May 21-22 and 26-27
- Pender High: May 28-29
Although each school’s layout is different, the same plan and flow will apply.
Each student and up to six family members will be assigned a specific time to check-in at the school and parties will progress through five stations in a timely manner. Stations will be more than 40 feet apart.
- Station 1: Temperatures of each member of the party will be checked
- Station 2: The student will receive a disposable glove and any graduation regalia not yet received
- Station 3: Opportunity to use the restroom and check appearance
- Station 4: Staff member will check spelling and pronunciation of student’s name
- Station 5: Student walks across the stage and receives diploma while family watches.
Professional photos will be taken, and the family will have an opportunity to take photos of their own at a designated spot.
On each graduation day, Pender County Schools’ YouTube channel will live stream the ceremony for viewing by extended family and friends.
Official digital graduation ceremonies, that include pre-taped speeches and photos, will premiere on Facebook and YouTube on each school’s original graduation date.
