NHRMC Partnership Advisory Group votes to take closer look at three respondents as exploration of hospital’s future continues

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The group charged with charting the future of New Hanover Regional Medical Center took another step toward a recommendation Thursday night.
Out of a list of six, the group voted to further explore the details of potential relationships with three: Atrium Health, Duke University and Novant Health.
A majority of the meeting Thursday night was conducted in closed session, under the provision of protecting confidential competitive business information and attorney-client privilege.
After that session that lasted more than an hour, the group went over how site visits at these organizations will work given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Because of the virus, the PAG’s participation in the visits will be virtual, and those are anticipated to take place the weeks of May 18, May 25 and June 1, with four meetings with each respondent.
After the due diligence period, the group will further narrow the options to one potential partnership, which they will then compare and contrast with maintaining the status quo at the hospital or re-organizing the existing structure.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.