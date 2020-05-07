Most New Hanover County facilities to reopen on Monday

“Over the last two months, we have seen unprecedented actions and mitigation measures put in place that have helped to slow the spread of COVID-19 in New Hanover County,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “County operations and the way our employees serve the public has been altered and our community has been impacted like never before. But we have been able to maintain our high level of service, and I’m proud of the way our team has exemplified innovation and prudence during this time. As the state moves into phase one under the Governor’s Order, the county will begin to move toward regular hours of operations for some facilities. We will continue to emphasize and encourage remote working for as many staff as possible, and will continue to have measures in place for the safety of our employees and our customers.”