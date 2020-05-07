Ingles: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $40.3 million.
The Asheville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.99 per share.
The grocer posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period.
Ingles shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 46% in the last 12 months.
