First Alert Forecast: unseasonable chill!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright and sunny but unusually crisp and brisk May Thursday. Temperatures will struggle from the 40s and 50s to afternoon highs in the 60s to, at most, lower 70s. A classic warm-in-direct-sunshine, chilly-in-the-shade kind of day…
Your longer-range forecast features cool reinforcements. Scheme it correctly and you will need neither your air-conditioner nor your heater at any time in the next few days. Individual tolerances may vary, of course, but overall, this period should be a money and energy-saving opportunity for you!
One concern of the exceptionally chilly pattern is a record low temperature Mother’s Day Sunday morning. Brief upper 30s and lower 40s may support light frost in some outlying or sheltered areas. No big agricultural impacts are likely but the situation is certainly extraordinary enough to warrant a mention!
Catch details on these wacky temperatures and generally limited rain chances in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, posted right here. And remember, you can always take your forecast out to ten days and for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
