Eligible N.C. residents can use food stamps online

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eligible residents in North Carolina can now use food stamps to buy groceries online using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards at authorized online EBT retailers.
This allows more flexibility for participants to buy food while promoting social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"People need to feed their families while also practicing social distancing," said NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. "This will allow families to order groceries at home and lower their risk of getting sick."
Right now, Amazon and Walmart are the only authorized retailers approved for online FNS purchases nationally.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture must approve other retailers who wish to participate in the FNS online purchasing program.
Other EBT retailers are encouraged to pursue USDA approval to become authorized online retailers.
North Carolina individuals and families can apply for FNS at https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do
North Carolina is the 10th state to implement this flexibility, which will remain permanently in place beyond the COVID-19 emergency.
