Charleston Co. deputies searching for missing teenager

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager from Johns Island.
The sheriff’s office is searching for 18-year-old Shelby Lynn Paczesny who has not been seen since last Friday morning.
Authorities say they do not suspect foul play in her disappearance.
She’s described as a white female, 5′6″, and 180 pounds. Deputies say she is not known to drive or own a vehicle.
If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Det. Wiedemann at 843-740-3104 or by email at jwiedemann@charlestoncounty.org.
