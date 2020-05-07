Cape Fear Talent survey to help prepare workers for jobs of tomorrow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, Cape Fear Collective and RTI International are on a mission to survey 500 businesses in the Cape Fear to determine the industries that will see the highest growth rates and to find out what skills are needed to create jobs and prosperity.
“Our hope is that business owners and employers across the six county region will take 10 minutes to fill out a quick survey about projections for the next three years on critical job functions that they’ll be hiring for and the skills that are needed for those jobs in it order to inform our training and education partners and programs that we’re going to need to move forward with workforce development,” said Meaghan Lewis, Director of Programs for Cape Fear Collective, a nonprofit in Wilmington using data science to address issues including economic development, health and human services, climate change and housing.
Lewis said the Cape Fear Talent survey will help the agencies identify where there may be gaps in training that can be filled, by working with K-12 schools, regional community colleges and UNCW.
The groups planned to hold an event in June to unveil the results of the survey; however, plans are now in the works for a virtual event due to COVID 19.
Lewis said the information that comes from the survey will be especially helpful in getting our economy back on track following the outbreak.
“We really feel like this information will inform economic recovery efforts so for that reason we decided to continue on and responses are coming in,” she said. “We appreciate any employer taking 10 minutes even in these uncertain times to look forward on projections of where they plan to grow.”
Along with taking the survey, employers are also encouraged to share it on social media with #CapeFearTalent #LetsTalkJobs.
A link to the survey can be found here.
