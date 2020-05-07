Cape Fear Talent survey to help prepare workers for jobs of tomorrow

“Our hope is that business owners and employers across the six county region will take 10 minutes to fill out a quick survey about projections for the next three years on critical job functions that they’ll be hiring for and the skills that are needed for those jobs in it order to inform our training and education partners and programs that we’re going to need to move forward with workforce development,” said Meaghan Lewis, Director of Programs for Cape Fear Collective, a nonprofit in Wilmington using data science to address issues including economic development, health and human services, climate change and housing.