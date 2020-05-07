Cape Fear Museum of History and Science wants to document COVID-19 pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science is seeking objects, photographs and documents that show the numerous aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting the lives of people in the Lower Cape Fear region.
“The current coronavirus pandemic is an important event in history and residents are encouraged to save items that tell the COVID-19 story and would be a good contribution to the museum’s collection," museum officials said in a news release. "Cape Fear Museum will preserve artifacts so that future generations will be able to learn about what is happening today.”
Museum officials say donated items may represent the following:
- Life during stay-at-home orders, including working and schooling from home
- Closures of businesses, schools, restaurants and institutions
- Frontline workers, including medical personnel, grocery store employees and delivery drivers
- Social distancing and CDC guidelines for being in public
- Any other aspects of life during the pandemic
All donated items must have a connection to the Lower Cape Fear, which is defined as a 50-mile radius around Wilmington.
Any item donated for possible inclusion in the collection must include the following information:
- What is the item?
- Who used or made the item?
- Where was the item used or made?
- How does this item relate to the pandemic?
- Is there a photograph of the item being used or made?
To make a donation or for more information, contact curator Heather Yenco at hyenco@nhcgov.com or 910-798-4359. There is no deadline for donations as many items may not be available until a later date.
