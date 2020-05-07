Bike shops trying to keep up with demand

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In March North Carolina and local governments ordered the closing of non-essential businesses because of the coronavirus but bicycle shops were one of those businesses that have been allowed to stay open.
Jim Mincher has owned Two Wheeler Dealer in Wilmington going on 46 years and has never had this difficult time trying to order bikes to sell as he has since the start of COVID-19.
“At this point it’s impossible,” said Mincher. “There are none to be purchased from four of the biggest companies that make bicycles in the country.”
It’s not just the demand for bikes that have spiked, repairs are off the charts as well. Monday Mincher closed the store to the public to get caught up on bikes needing to be fixed.
“It’s hard but we’re joking and having fun doing it,” said Mincher.
Matt Jones opened City Bicycle in Wilmington three years ago to stay busy during retirement, but since March he’s had a hard time taking a break.
“Literally there waiting at the door when you get here,” said Jones. “You have to shove them out the door so you can close the doors. So, you can build bikes for the next four hours, so you’ll have something on the floor for the next morning.
For both Jones and Mincher business has never been better.
“It feels like we’ve had three years of demand crammed into about three weeks,” said Jones.
“There is no model,” added Micher. “And I don’t know when it’s going to end.”
