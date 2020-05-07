Area law enforcement agencies asking for help in investigations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several law enforcement agencies in the area have taken to Facebook to ask for the public’s help in cases they are investigating.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people its says are connected to a credit card fraud.
According to a Facebook post, the incident took place at the Walmart located at 8035 Market Street on Dec. 22, 2019.
Photos can be seen in the Facebook post below.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Nixon at 910-798-4261. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman pictured in the Facebook post below.
“We believe she can assist us with information concerning a shoplifting incident that occurred at the Family Dollar store in Riegelwood,” the Facebook post states. “If you recognize her, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (910) 640-6629 or message us on Facebook.”
The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman pictured below.
“Please contact our office at 910-754-6008 if you know who she may be,” a Facebook post from the police department states. “Thank you!”
