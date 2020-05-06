Wrightsville Beach won’t allow renters from other states under stay at home orders

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - With the state of North Carolina moving into Phase One of a reopening plan Friday, some municipalities are beginning to loosen up restrictions on short term rentals.
Wrightsville Beach is among those municipalities, but the town’s rules are a little bit unique. Starting Friday at 5pm, the town will allow short term rentals to anyone, except those who live in a state that is under a stay at home order or have visited a state that is under a stay at home order in the last two weeks. A note from the town released Wednesday evening indicated it’s an effort to honor the orders of the other states.
Wrightsville Beach will also open some parking lots to the public. The lots will be at beach access #2 at 2698 North Lumina Avenue, beach access #3 at 2498 North Lumina Avenue, beach access #29 at Stone Street and beach access #36 at 650 South Lumina Avenue.
The beach will still be limited to all “non-stationary” beach activities.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.