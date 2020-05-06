Teacher’s pre-school son stars in video meant for her classroom

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The coronavirus pandemic has presented a lot of challenges for teachers and students since schools closed and classwork move to online learning in March. Fourth-grade teacher Emily Willis hopes a bit of laughter can help.
Emily started to record a video post Wednesday for her English Language Arts class at Ogden Elementary School, to prep the students for the day’s assignment. Emily got about twenty seconds into the video, before her four-year-old son Chase decided to make an appearance. Emily did her best to continue describing the lesson for her students, but when Chase did a little dance, her attempt came to a hilarious end.
“I debated using this story because of the dance at the end, but thought the class might be more apt to complete the work if they thought it was funny!” Emily said about the video.
Emily has been doing online instruction since March 16th, with her ten-year-old daughter and four-year-old Chase at home with her. Her husband is also working from their home during this pandemic.
“The kids (her students) are enjoying videos more than any of the work I’m assigning,” Emily said. “I think seeing that you are working from home but still doing your everyday life tasks are important for the students to see how much you are like them and just doing your best!”
