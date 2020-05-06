Surgeries slowly resume in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Operating rooms are slowly reopening as New Hanover Regional Medical Center resumes surgical and diagnostic testing services this week.
On March 20, the hospital announced they would be postponing as many surgeries as possible to free up beds and resources for COVID-19 patients.
The first phase in the plan kicked off Monday. Doctors are now performing outpatient surgeries, and if things continue to go well and the county doesn’t see a spike in coronavirus cases, they plan to move into phase two a week or ten days later taking care of cases requiring short term hospitalization. After that, providers may begin seeing higher risk patients that require longer stays.
Leaders say they’re excited to get back to helping people, but still being cautious and taking every precaution.
“Its really exciting to be able to offer them what they’ve needed for this lengthy period of time and get them back into the road to health and recovery,” said Dr. Jack Bowling of Bowling Orthopaedics.
Visitors aren’t allowed at the hospital and workers are following CDC guidelines to keep their patients and staff safe from the coronavirus.
