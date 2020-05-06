Man dies after being struck by lightning during storms in Chester County, S.C.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man who died after being struck by lightning in Chester County, South Carolina Tuesday night has been identified by the county coroner as 32-year-old Sirmorio Deonron Davis.
Officials believe Davis was hit by a direct lightning strik as he got out of his car on York Street at the Chester Homes Community.
Chester County EMS initially reported that Davis was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Around 9 p.m., the Chester County coroner confirmed Davis had died.
A Tornado Warning was originally issued for Chester County until 7:15 p.m. Not long after that warning expired, new Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued until 8:30 p.m. for parts of York, Chester, Chesterfield and Lancaster County.
Chester County Emergency Management said several trees were down, mostly in the Hunter Road area of Richburg. Officials also said power lines were down and there were several vehicle accidents.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that the county remains under a severe weather threat.
Officials say there are preliminary reports of damage throughout the county. Assessments will be made throughout the night and Wednesday.
