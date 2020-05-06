From pedicures to PPE: A+ Nails is creating masks, shields for the community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A+ Nails and Body Massage in Ogden is creating face masks and shields for the community.
“Everyone is concerned about wearing the mask and wearing the face shield and we wanted something safe for the community and safe for us to,” said Lisa, the owner of the salon. “We wanted to make something to give out to the community... for masks to be served everywhere.”
As of Wednesday, the staff has made over 9,000 face masks and 3,000 face shields. They’ll continue to make as many as they can.
Each pack includes 3 washable face masks and you can get one shield for yourself.
Anyone can walk in and get masks and shields. You can also grab some for your family and friends who can’t get to the locations.
Pick up times are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Masks will be available at several locations through Sunday:
- Thursday: A+ Nails - 7122 Market St. STE 110,Wilmington, NC (next to Publix in Ogden Market Place)
- Friday and Saturday: Nail Wonder- 6400 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington, NC (in Masonboro Commons)
- Sunday: A+ Nails- 245 N. Lake Blvd, Carolina Beach, NC
