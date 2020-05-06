Online survey matches healthcare professionals with job opportunities

“I also want people to know that nursing home work is very rewarding. It’s so much more than passing pills. Nurses get to use all of their clinical training, education and critical thinking skills on a daily basis. Nursing homes don’t always get the recognition they deserve,” Parnell said. “There are hundreds of wonderful things that happen each and every day. If you could spend just one day watching all of the different facets of what it takes to provide care to just one resident, then multiply that times 100 residents, you’d be blown away! They’re amazing!”