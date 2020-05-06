NHRMC among sites planned for N.C. Air National Guard flyover Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard, will be conducting a C-17 flyover across the state Thursday, May 6.
Among the scheduled flyover sites is New Hanover Medical Regional Medical Center. The C-17 is expected to soar over the hospital at approximately 12:48 p.m.
“We are happy to announce our participation in Operation American Resolve,” the North Carolina Air National Guard said in a Facebook post. “This Air Force Salute is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American Heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19. These flyovers will incur no additional cost to the taxpayers and are being conducted as part of regularly scheduled training.”
Last week, F-15E Strike Eagles from the 4th Fighter Wing did a regional flyover to show appreciation and support for Eastern North Carolina medical professionals and first responders.
Here is the scheduled flight path for Thursday’s flyover. Keep in mind that the times are tentative.
Asheville area – 10:50 a.m.
Mission Hospital
Manna Food Bank
Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Morganton – 11:02
Broughton Hospital
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center
Hickory NC – 11:07
Frye Regional Medical Hospital
Statesville, NC – 11:12
Iredell Memorial Hospital
Winston Salem – 11:21
Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
Bowman Gray Campus
Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC
Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30
High Point Regional – 11:25
Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28
Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32
Chapel Hill – 11:39
UNC Chapel Hill Hospital
Durham – 11:42
Durham VA Medical Center
Duke University Hospital
Butner – 11:46
Central Regional Hospital
Murdoch Developmental Center
R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Raleigh 11:50 – 12:00
UNC REX Hospital – 11:54
NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54
Wake Med Hospital – 11:57
Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58
Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58
Downtown Raleigh Flyover - 12:00
Goldsboro – 12:09
Cherry Hospital
O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
Wilson – 12:15
Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment
Greenville – 12:21
Vidant Medical Center
Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center
Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center
Kinston 12:28
Caswell Development Center
Jacksonville – 12:35
Onslow Memorial Hospital
Wilmington – 12:48
New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Charlotte area – 1:25
Harris Teeter Distribution Center – 1:21
Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr – 1:25
Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27
