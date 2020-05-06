NHRMC among sites planned for N.C. Air National Guard flyover Thursday

A flyover is planned for several areas across the state Thursday. (Source: N.C. Air National Guard)
By WECT Staff | May 6, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 1:09 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard, will be conducting a C-17 flyover across the state Thursday, May 6.

Among the scheduled flyover sites is New Hanover Medical Regional Medical Center. The C-17 is expected to soar over the hospital at approximately 12:48 p.m.

“We are happy to announce our participation in Operation American Resolve,” the North Carolina Air National Guard said in a Facebook post. “This Air Force Salute is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American Heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19. These flyovers will incur no additional cost to the taxpayers and are being conducted as part of regularly scheduled training.”

Last week, F-15E Strike Eagles from the 4th Fighter Wing did a regional flyover to show appreciation and support for Eastern North Carolina medical professionals and first responders.

Here is the scheduled flight path for Thursday’s flyover. Keep in mind that the times are tentative.

Asheville area – 10:50 a.m.

Mission Hospital

Manna Food Bank

Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Morganton – 11:02

Broughton Hospital

J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center

Hickory NC – 11:07

Frye Regional Medical Hospital

Statesville, NC – 11:12

Iredell Memorial Hospital

Winston Salem – 11:21

Wake Forest Baptist Hospital

Bowman Gray Campus

Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC

Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30

High Point Regional – 11:25

Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28

Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32

Chapel Hill – 11:39

UNC Chapel Hill Hospital

Durham – 11:42

Durham VA Medical Center

Duke University Hospital

Butner – 11:46

Central Regional Hospital

Murdoch Developmental Center

R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Raleigh 11:50 – 12:00

UNC REX Hospital – 11:54

NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54

Wake Med Hospital – 11:57

Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58

Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58

Downtown Raleigh Flyover - 12:00

Goldsboro – 12:09

Cherry Hospital

O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

Wilson – 12:15

Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment

Greenville – 12:21

Vidant Medical Center

Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center

Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center

Kinston 12:28

Caswell Development Center

Jacksonville – 12:35

Onslow Memorial Hospital

Wilmington – 12:48

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Charlotte area – 1:25

Harris Teeter Distribution Center – 1:21

Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr – 1:25

Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27

