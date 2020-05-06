Mother faces charges after 5-month-old baby found alone with multiple fractures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police found a five-month-old baby alone inside a home with the door partially open on Market Street last weekend, while investigating a report of a physical disturbance.
While they waited for the Department of Social Services to show up, police say the mother of the baby and her boyfriend returned to the home. According to police, they said they ran to the store to buy items for the baby, but didn’t have those items when they arrived. DSS took the baby and police cited Margaritta Gabriela Deaton, 22, with child abuse.
After being checked out, medical professionals determined the baby was suffering from a spiral fracture of the upper left arm, multiple broken ribs, a fractured skull and a previous broken wrist. Tuesday, charged Deaton with child abuse/neglect causing serious bodily injury. She’s in jail on a $30,000 secured bond.
The woman’s boyfriend was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.