Kure Beach to lift beach restrictions Friday

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - During Wednesday afternoon’s town council meeting, leaders voted to lift beach restrictions for Kure Beach.
On Friday, May 8 at 5 p.m., all beach activities will be allowed. Public restrooms will reamin closed.
Leaders also voted to change parking regulations.
The following parking restrictions will take place:
- Parking on Atlantic Avenue will only be open for handicapped spaces.
- K Avenue will remain for those with town-issued decals.
- Parking near restaurants will only be allowed for curbside service.
- Marked spaces on Ft. Fisher Blvd will become open parking.
Short term rentals and hotels can open Friday, May 22.
