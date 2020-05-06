Kure Beach to lift beach restrictions Friday

By Gabrielle Williams | May 6, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 5:51 PM

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - During Wednesday afternoon’s town council meeting, leaders voted to lift beach restrictions for Kure Beach.

On Friday, May 8 at 5 p.m., all beach activities will be allowed. Public restrooms will reamin closed.

Leaders also voted to change parking regulations.

The following parking restrictions will take place:

  • Parking on Atlantic Avenue will only be open for handicapped spaces.
  • K Avenue will remain for those with town-issued decals.
  • Parking near restaurants will only be allowed for curbside service.
  • Marked spaces on Ft. Fisher Blvd will become open parking.

Short term rentals and hotels can open Friday, May 22.

Kure Beach leaders opened beach accesses on April 27.

