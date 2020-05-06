Hampstead man accused of having inappropriate relationship with teen

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Hampstead man is facing numerous child sex crime charges for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a teenger, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
A news release from the sheriff’s office states that detectives arrested Michael Richard Martorelli, 21, at his home on Tuesday and charged him with the following:
- Solicit child by computer
- Indecent liberties with a child
- Disseminate obscene material to a minor
- Photographing self preparing an obscene image
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (10 counts)
Sheriff’s office officials say Martorelli’s arrest was the culmination of an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
He was booked in jail under a $55,000 bond and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office requests the public’s help with this investigation. Anyone having information pertaining to Martorelli and the charges against him is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437.
