Governor Roy Cooper Proclaims North Carolina Nurses Week May 6-12, 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - To recognize the important work done by North Carolina nurses, Governor Roy Cooper issued a proclamation declaring the week of May 6-12, 2020 as North Carolina Nurses Week.
Dedicating this week to nurses acknowledges the essential role of registered nurses to the residents of North Carolina.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses are bravely working on the front lines to care for people sickened by the corona virus.
“Even under normal circumstances, nurses have tough jobs with long, tiring shifts. It takes so much strength, skill and compassion to be a nurse, and I am thankful for our dedicated nurses who are making great sacrifices and saving lives every day, but especially during this pandemic,” Cooper said.
Currently, there are nearly 120,000 registered nurses in North Carolina; however, due to the COVOD-19 crisis, the demand for registered nurses has increased.
If you are a North Carolina nurse or other healthcare professional seeking to volunteer, you are encouraged to visit https://terms.ncem.org/TRS/
