Friday is National Child Care Provider Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This Friday give a shout-out or show your support for another group of unsung heroes—childcare providers—for National Provider Day.
Otherwise known as National Child Care Provider Day, this annual celebration is always held the Friday before Mother’s Day.
Let your childcare provider know how much you appreciate them by using the hashtag #ProviderAppreciationDay on social media.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, childcare providers have become an essential part of the front-line work force.
Parents put their trust in childcare providers, teachers and other educators to enable them to carry out other essential work.
According to The North Carolina Department of Health and Human services, 43 counties in the state have temporarily closed more than 50 percent of their childcare facilities while eight counties in North Carolina have been able to keep more than 76 percent of childcare centers open.
Childcare facilities had to comply with new rules and guidelines to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.