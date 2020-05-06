First Alert Forecast: two blasts of unseasonably cool air ahead of Mother’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. In this forecast period, two cold fronts will orchestrate two shower / storm chance spikes and then two unseasonable chill-downs.
The first front will bring chances for a shower or storm to near 30% Wednesday evening; the second will boost them to near 30% late Friday and Friday night. All other days like Thursday, Saturday, and Mother’s Day will feature odds of 10% or less.
You will feel the first chill-down Wednesday night into Thursday. Expect jacket-worthy temperatures in the 40s to, at most, 50s first thing Thursday morning and, despite a nearly full plate of afternoon sun, highs only in the 60s to near 70.
The second chill-down, with another round of warm-in-the-sun / chilly-in-the-shade weather, will come Mother’s Day weekend. Extra remarkably: record or near-record low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s are likely for Sunday morning!
Catch your seven-day forecast, in all its cool-ness, for Wilmington, right here, or tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you’d like. And thanks again for checking in!
