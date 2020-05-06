Early morning accident closes lanes on Oleander Drive in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A single-vehicle accident closed the eastbound lanes of Oleander Drive at 42nd Street early Wednesday morning.
According to New Hanover County Dispatch, the crash happened in the 4100 block of Oleander Drive just after 4:30am. The accident caused a utility pole to come down - Duke Energy Progress outage maps did not show any resulting power outages to the area.
The driver sustained minor injuries, the extent of the injuries were not available and no charges have been released publicly.
