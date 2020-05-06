City of Wilmington Planning Commission approves car wash and development

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines, the City of Wilmington Planning Commission met at the Wilmington Convention Center on Wednesday night.
The commission voted unanimously 7-0 to approve a car wash at 1445 Eastwood Road. The property is between the Lidl store and the entrance to Mayfaire.
"The engineers and the designers really worked with the city to get the building right,” said “Amy Schaefer, Lee Kaess PLLC. “It went through quite a few areas and locations and I think they really came up with something that works for the city and our project."
The members of the commission also voted 7-0 to approve the rezoning of 321 Hooker Road for 56 single-family homes.
321 Hooker Road is the current location of Timberlynn Village, which is a mobile home park.
This is the third time the developers have brought a proposal to the planning commission. In January 2019 the members voted against 106 townhome units. In May 2019 they rejected a proposal for 86 single-family homes.
"It's been a very long process,” said Suzanne O’Bryant Timberlynn Village, LLC. “I am grateful for the unanimous support, not only from counsel but also the adjacent neighbors that I've met with. I think everyone's been looking forward to something like this. It ultimately will improve the neighborhood."
Both projects will now be presented to the City Council for final approval.
