‘By kids for kids’: Art auction showcases children’s art to help other children in need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A unique fundraiser is giving children a chance to show off their artistic talents while helping other children in need.
“By Kids for Kids” is an online art auction created by Coastal Horizons Center that showcases artwork from children.
Parents can submit their child's artwork by emailing a photo. Artwork submissions will be accepted and posted to the online art auction through Wednesday, June 10.
“This fundraiser is unique,” said Elizabeth Redenbaugh, Development Director at Coastal Horizons. “It is by children, for children. It comes at a time when children don’t fully understand the dangers of the pandemic. They want to play with their friends and are getting annoyed with the same routine at home. This art auction gives children a sense of purpose, pride and a way to make a difference in the lives of children in our community, as well as throughout our state.”
Monies raised from the auction will benefit Coastal Horizons Center's children's programs that include the following:
- Open House Youth Shelter, a nine-bed facility for children ages 6 to 18 displaced from their homes
- Our Children’s Place, a statewide program committed to the well-being of children of incarcerated parents
- Wilmington Health Access for Teens (WHAT) which is a school-based health care provider that serves young people ages 6 –24.
“Schools may be closed for the remainder of the school year but the needs of our children, our most valuable and vulnerable asset, can’t be placed on hold due to Covid-19," Redenbaugh said. “Like the rest of the world, Coastal Horizons has had to adapt how we deliver services, as well as cope with the economic hardship of the pandemic.”
