Boiling Spring Lakes requests independent investigation into police department allegations

In a statement posted to the city’s website on Wednesday, Manager Jeff Repp said: “Earlier today I met with representatives of the sheriff’s department who have agreed and already initiated an inquiry into the allegations that were made against members of the City’s police department by a former officer. The City treats these allegations as serious but also just as unproven allegations at this time. No formal complaints have been filed by any employees, past or present, as required by city policies for the allegations alleged in the media.”