Boiling Spring Lakes requests independent investigation into police department allegations

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders in Boiling Spring Lakes have requested the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office conduct an independent investigation into allegations surrounding the city’s police department.
In a statement posted to the city’s website on Wednesday, Manager Jeff Repp said: “Earlier today I met with representatives of the sheriff’s department who have agreed and already initiated an inquiry into the allegations that were made against members of the City’s police department by a former officer. The City treats these allegations as serious but also just as unproven allegations at this time. No formal complaints have been filed by any employees, past or present, as required by city policies for the allegations alleged in the media.”
The request comes a day after city commissioners met in a closed-session meeting Tuesday night to discuss a “personnel matter involving the police department” after receiving a complaint from a former member of the department, alleging sexual harassment and uneven discipline policies by the new chief of police.
Following the closed-session meeting, Mayor Craig Caster stated commissioners authorized Repp to look into the allegations.
“All members of the department are currently on duty and the City will await the findings of the inquiry,” the statement read.
WECT obtained a copy of an email sent to commissioners April 29. The author said he was reaching out to them after appealing to Repp without success. Repp previously declined to comment about the situation to WECT, saying it was a personnel matter.
The former department member’s primary complaint is about “Chief (Greg) Jordan and his sexual degrading remarks towards the females employed by the department.”
The email goes on to describe two specific incidents.
In the first, the complainant alleges he heard Chief Jordan make a sexually suggestive comment about his attraction to one of the female officers in front of two male police department subordinates.
On a separate occasion, the complainant says the chief made a lewd comment to the same female officer in front of at least three other co-workers.
The author of the email wrote that he has been aware Jordan made concerning remarks to another female employee, but did not personally witness that alleged incident.
“I believe these girls are afraid to make a complaint because their careers would be in jeopardy,” the email to commissioners reads.
The officer who made the complaint resigned from the department out of “fear of possible retaliation.”
Back in Oct. 2018, Jordan abruptly resigned as chief of police in Oak Island after serving nearly two decades with the town. Oak Island never provided a reason for Jordan’s departure.
