Bladen County reports first COVID-19 related death; 42 total cases in the county

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County health officials are reporting the first COVID-19 related death in the county.
The individual was a previously identified positive case and passed away on May 5 while hospitalized, officials said.
To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the individual’s family and friends in this very difficult time,” a Facebook post by the department stated.
As of Wednesday morning, there are 42 positive cases in Bladen County with three hospitalizations. Thirteen people are considered recovered and 25 people are isolating at home, according to data provided by the county.
