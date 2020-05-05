Wilmington City Council to discuss future of local stay-at-home restrictions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council will take up the city’s state of emergency declaration and stay-at-home restrictions Tuesday night, as they adjust their response in light of Governor Roy Cooper’s path forward.
Mayor Bill Saffo said the city will take guidance from the state, and will adjust the local order accordingly, keeping in mind the need to maintain public safety while also getting local businesses back on track.
“We’ve got to start thinking about ways to reopening up our businesses, but do it in a way that people feel confident and feel safe,” Saffo said ahead of the meeting.
To abide by social distancing guidelines themselves, the council will be meeting mostly virtually, with only couple of council members and a handful of city staff meeting in person at the Wilmington Convention Center.
In addition to the local order, council members will get an update on the city’s budget, which stands to see significant effects from the virus as the city readies for an expected drop in tax revenue.
