WANTED: Man accused of stealing cash, cigarettes from Circle K

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of stealing cash and cigarettes from a Circle K convenient store early Tuesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, a man wearing a facial covering, latex gloves, black jacket and camouflage pants went into the store on Castle Hayne Road shortly before 4 a.m. and demanded money from the cashier.
After getting the money and cigarettes the man ran off in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4161 or https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.